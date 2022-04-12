Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 8,993 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,777 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 8,993 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $4,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 17,181 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 199.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,974 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. 9.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.18. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $20.36.

VOD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($2.15) to GBX 155 ($2.02) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Argus cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.92.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

