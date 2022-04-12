Community Financial (TCFC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Community Financial (NASDAQ: TCFC):

4/11/2022 – Community Financial is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/3/2022 – Community Financial is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2022 – Community Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The Community Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company owns Community Bank of Tri-County (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in the commercial and retail banking business, including the acceptance of deposits, and the origination of loans to individuals, associations, partnerships and corporations. It also offers telephone and Internet banking services. The Bank’s real estate financing consists of residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit and commercial mortgage loans. Commercial lending consists of both secured and unsecured loans. The Community Financial Corporation, formerly known as Tri-County Financial Corporation, is based in Waldorf, Maryland. “

3/26/2022 – Community Financial is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – Community Financial is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Community Financial is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Community Financial is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Community Financial is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Community Financial is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCFC opened at $39.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $223.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.21 and its 200-day moving average is $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The Community Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $41.00.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $19.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 million. Community Financial had a net margin of 32.99% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Community Financial Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

In other Community Financial news, Director James F. Dimisa sold 1,106 shares of Community Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $44,372.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Community Financial during the third quarter worth about $2,237,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Community Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,285,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Community Financial by 176.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 18,366 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Community Financial during the second quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Community Financial by 11.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,009 shares during the last quarter. 37.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

