Compagnie Plastic Omnium (OTCMKTS:PASTF) Price Target Cut to €22.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Compagnie Plastic Omnium (OTCMKTS:PASTF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €24.00 ($26.09) to €22.00 ($23.91) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised Compagnie Plastic Omnium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €25.00 ($27.17) price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

PASTF stock remained flat at $$36.50 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.50. Compagnie Plastic Omnium has a one year low of $36.50 and a one year high of $36.50.

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells intelligent exterior systems, clean energy systems, and modules for the automotive industry in France, rest of Europe, North America, South America, Africa, and Asia. It offers intelligent exterior systems, including bumpers, energy absorption systems, tailgates, spoilers, fenders, rocket panels, and rear sash and floor modules, as well as radar and other sensors.

