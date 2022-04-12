Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.71. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares last traded at $7.62, with a volume of 1,361,919 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,072,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,773,000 after acquiring an additional 964,011 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 160,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 79,199 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Ativo Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 157,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 20,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

