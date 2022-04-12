Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.54. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas shares last traded at $14.34, with a volume of 178,861 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Scotiabank cut shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.93.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas ( NYSE:CCU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.78 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Analysts anticipate that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCU. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 22,128.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

