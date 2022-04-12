Comparing NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) & SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) and SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

This table compares NXP Semiconductors and SiTime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NXP Semiconductors 16.91% 34.33% 12.70% SiTime 14.75% 8.29% 7.58%

90.0% of NXP Semiconductors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of SiTime shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of NXP Semiconductors shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of SiTime shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NXP Semiconductors and SiTime’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NXP Semiconductors $11.06 billion 3.94 $1.87 billion $6.82 24.37 SiTime $218.81 million 17.55 $32.28 million $1.46 126.27

NXP Semiconductors has higher revenue and earnings than SiTime. NXP Semiconductors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SiTime, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for NXP Semiconductors and SiTime, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NXP Semiconductors 1 8 11 1 2.57 SiTime 0 0 5 0 3.00

NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus target price of $236.50, indicating a potential upside of 42.27%. SiTime has a consensus target price of $306.00, indicating a potential upside of 65.98%. Given SiTime’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SiTime is more favorable than NXP Semiconductors.

Volatility and Risk

NXP Semiconductors has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SiTime has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NXP Semiconductors beats SiTime on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile (Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors. The company's product solutions are used in a range of applications, including automotive, industrial and Internet of Things, mobile, and communication infrastructure. The company markets its products to various original equipment manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and distributors. It operates in China, the Netherlands, the United States, Singapore, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as KASLION Acquisition B.V and changed its name to NXP Semiconductors N.V. in May 2010. NXP Semiconductors N.V. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

SiTime Company Profile (Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense. The company sells its timing products through distributors and resellers. SiTime Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.