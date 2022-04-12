Compass Point Upgrades Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) to Buy

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $98.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.47.

SCHW stock remained flat at $$81.58 on Tuesday. 98,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,030,458. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $63.46 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.05. The firm has a market cap of $148.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.61%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $126,990.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total transaction of $536,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 579,601 shares of company stock worth $52,122,086 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,859,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305,161 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,047,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,863,369,000 after buying an additional 496,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,307,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,038,366,000 after buying an additional 681,202 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,578,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,646,522,000 after buying an additional 267,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 126.2% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,011,000 after buying an additional 7,959,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

