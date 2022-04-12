Compound Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $133.57 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. Compound has a total market cap of $861.32 million and approximately $133.57 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Compound has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar. One Compound coin can currently be bought for $128.58 or 0.00319384 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 50.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 41.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000055 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,698,627 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.