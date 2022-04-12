Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNDT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Conduent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Conduent in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Conduent by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Conduent in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Conduent by 225.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 8,111 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Conduent in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CNDT opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -31.28 and a beta of 1.88. Conduent has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.47.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Conduent will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

