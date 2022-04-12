Conflux Network Price Hits $0.32 (CFX)

Conflux Network (CFX) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Conflux Network coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux Network has a total market cap of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,145.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,026.94 or 0.07539930 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.77 or 0.00260964 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.65 or 0.00758876 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00014224 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00094932 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.91 or 0.00585155 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006952 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.49 or 0.00367398 BTC.

About Conflux Network

Conflux Network (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

