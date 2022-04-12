Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,161.63

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2,161.63 and traded as high as C$2,165.39. Constellation Software shares last traded at C$2,134.56, with a volume of 18,562 shares changing hands.

CSU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC boosted their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,900.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,700.00 to C$2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,350.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$2,400.00 price target on Constellation Software and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2,507.14.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2,131.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2,161.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of C$45.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.50.

Constellation Software ( TSE:CSU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$15.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$17.10 by C($1.38). The business had revenue of C$1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.73 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Software Inc. will post 78.9600005 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.83%.

About Constellation Software (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

