Contango Ore (OTCMKTS:CTGO) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $23.88

Contango Ore, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTGO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.88 and traded as high as $25.04. Contango Ore shares last traded at $24.67, with a volume of 2,804 shares.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Contango Ore in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.50 price target on the stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.61.

Contango Ore ( OTCMKTS:CTGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Minerva Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Contango Ore in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,779,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Contango Ore during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,757,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. acquired a new position in Contango Ore during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,106,000.

Contango Ore Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTGO)

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold and associated minerals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company, through its subsidiaries, leases approximately 675,000 acres from the Tetlin Tribal Council and approximately 13,000 State of Alaska mining claims for exploration and development; and owns 100% interest in the mineral rights to approximately 200,000 acres of State of Alaska mining claims located north and northwest of the Tetlin Lease.

