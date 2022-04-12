Continental Gold (TSE:CNL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Continental Gold Inc (TSE:CNL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$5.50. Continental Gold shares last traded at C$5.49, with a volume of 502,247 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.61, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.49. The firm has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.70.

Continental Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold resource properties in Colombia. The company holds the rights to develop and explore 1 advanced-stage gold project, as well as explore 3 early-stage projects in Colombia covering an area of approximately 76,565 hectares.

