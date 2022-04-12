Contrasting Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) and Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) and Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sema4 and Sharecare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sema4 0 0 4 0 3.00 Sharecare 0 1 1 0 2.50

Sema4 presently has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 340.61%. Sharecare has a consensus price target of $6.67, indicating a potential upside of 180.11%. Given Sema4’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sema4 is more favorable than Sharecare.

Volatility and Risk

Sema4 has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sharecare has a beta of -0.36, indicating that its share price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sema4 and Sharecare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sema4 N/A -89.40% -34.52% Sharecare N/A -16.83% -8.49%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sema4 and Sharecare’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sema4 $212.20 million 3.01 -$245.39 million N/A N/A Sharecare $412.82 million 1.95 -$85.00 million N/A N/A

Sharecare has higher revenue and earnings than Sema4.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.6% of Sharecare shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Sema4 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services. It also offers Sema4 Signal that enables and advances precision oncology care, from prevention to treatment to remission; and testing for carrier screening, noninvasive prenatal testing, and newborn screening, as well as hereditary cancer testing. In addition, the company provides COVID-19 testing solutions. Sema4 Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Sharecare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sharecare, Inc. operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

