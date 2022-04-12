CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD) Shares Down 3.4%

Shares of CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD – Get Rating) were down 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.11 and last traded at $24.19. Approximately 45,494 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 42,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.05.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CCRD shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on CoreCard from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut CoreCard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The stock has a market cap of $209.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

CoreCard ( NYSE:CCRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.05 million during the quarter. CoreCard had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 18.73%.

CoreCard Company Profile (NYSE:CCRD)

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, European Union, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

