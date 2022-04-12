Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 13,784 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,784 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,000. Apple accounts for 1.9% of Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,268,000. ERn Financial LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,594,000. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC raised its position in Apple by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 84,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 34,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 162,085 shares of company stock worth $28,728,085. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. DA Davidson raised their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.43.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $165.75 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.25 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.86 and a 200-day moving average of $163.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

