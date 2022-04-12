Countryside Partnerships PLC (LON:CSP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Countryside Partnerships PLC (LON:CSP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 490.44 ($6.39).

Several research firms have weighed in on CSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Countryside Partnerships from GBX 280 ($3.65) to GBX 250 ($3.26) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 342 ($4.46) target price on shares of Countryside Partnerships in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.65) price objective on shares of Countryside Partnerships in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.78) price objective on shares of Countryside Partnerships in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Countryside Partnerships stock opened at GBX 255.20 ($3.33) on Tuesday. Countryside Partnerships has a 12-month low of GBX 228.20 ($2.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 579.50 ($7.55). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 284.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 387.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 18.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79.

Countryside Partnerships PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. The company offers mixed tenure developments, including affordable homes, homes for the private rental sector, and homes for private sale across London, the North, the Midlands, the South West and the Home Counties.

