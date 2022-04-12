Cowen Lowers Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $590.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Cowen from $600.00 to $590.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 66.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $615.00 to $395.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $710.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $720.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $737.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $539.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $355.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $378.98 and its 200 day moving average is $522.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $157.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $329.82 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 267.3% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 378,996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $231,316,000 after acquiring an additional 275,804 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.1% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,905 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,201,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 46.9% during the third quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 121,640 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $74,242,000 after acquiring an additional 38,847 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 11.1% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 28.5% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

