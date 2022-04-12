Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $97.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential downside of 14.64% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. StockNews.com lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.63.

CBRL opened at $113.63 on Tuesday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $107.24 and a 1-year high of $178.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $862.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.00 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $199,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 265.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

