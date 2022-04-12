Cranswick (CWK) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Cranswick (LON: CWK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/12/2022 – Cranswick had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 4,300 ($56.03) price target on the stock.

4/8/2022 – Cranswick had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

4/1/2022 – Cranswick had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 3,600 ($46.91) price target on the stock.

3/24/2022 – Cranswick had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 3,600 ($46.91) price target on the stock.

3/24/2022 – Cranswick had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3/23/2022 – Cranswick had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 4,400 ($57.34) price target on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Cranswick had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 4,400 ($57.34) price target on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Cranswick had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Shares of CWK traded down GBX 76 ($0.99) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,630 ($47.30). 119,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,527. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,547.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,597.48. The stock has a market cap of £1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 19.18. Cranswick plc has a twelve month low of GBX 3,118 ($40.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,200 ($54.73). The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04.

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cranswick plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cranswick plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.