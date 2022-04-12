CREDIT (CREDIT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $10,363.00

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One CREDIT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. CREDIT has a total market cap of $188,422.06 and $10,363.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CREDIT has traded down 5.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CREDIT alerts:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About CREDIT

CREDIT (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 2,505,433,950 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,433,850 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

CREDIT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CREDIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CREDIT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.