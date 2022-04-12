Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) a $66.00 Price Target

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) has been assigned a $66.00 price target by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.23% from the stock’s current price.

KO has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.25.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.56. 18,085,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,249,342. Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $64.81. The company has a market cap of $279.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.35.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 14,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $831,079.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 43,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $2,784,413.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,227,093.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 354,118 shares of company stock valued at $21,991,445 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KO. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

