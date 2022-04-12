Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) to Neutral

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $16.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on UTZ. Bank of America initiated coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Utz Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer lowered Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens lowered Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

Shares of NYSE UTZ traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.28. 5,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,416. Utz Brands has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $30.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.05 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.79.

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $300.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Utz Brands will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Utz Brands news, Director Antonio F. Fernandez bought 25,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.76 per share, for a total transaction of $353,632.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dylan Lissette bought 7,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.77 per share, with a total value of $101,539.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 48,399 shares of company stock valued at $666,617. Insiders own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTZ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,695,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Utz Brands by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,033,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,565 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Utz Brands by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,507,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,490 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Utz Brands in the fourth quarter worth $9,954,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Utz Brands by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,430,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,816,000 after purchasing an additional 459,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

