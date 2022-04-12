Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) to Neutral

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $16.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.55% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on UTZ. Bank of America initiated coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Utz Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer lowered Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens lowered Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.38.
Shares of NYSE UTZ traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.28. 5,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,416. Utz Brands has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $30.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.05 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.79.
In other Utz Brands news, Director Antonio F. Fernandez bought 25,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.76 per share, for a total transaction of $353,632.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dylan Lissette bought 7,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.77 per share, with a total value of $101,539.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 48,399 shares of company stock valued at $666,617. Insiders own 17.26% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTZ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,695,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Utz Brands by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,033,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,565 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Utz Brands by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,507,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,490 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Utz Brands in the fourth quarter worth $9,954,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Utz Brands by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,430,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,816,000 after purchasing an additional 459,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.
Utz Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.
