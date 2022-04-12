Credit Suisse Group Lowers Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) to Underperform

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on HRNNF. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hydro One currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

OTCMKTS HRNNF traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.58. 659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,943. Hydro One has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $28.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.79 and a 200 day moving average of $25.04.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

