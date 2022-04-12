Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€13.00” Price Target for ING Groep (AMS:INGA)

ING Groep (AMS:INGA – Get Rating) has been given a €13.00 ($14.13) price objective by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on INGA. UBS Group set a €15.30 ($16.63) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.50 ($11.41) price target on ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €10.90 ($11.85) target price on ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($15.76) target price on ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($15.22) price target on ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €13.67 ($14.86).

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep has a 12-month low of €13.52 ($14.70) and a 12-month high of €16.69 ($18.14).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.