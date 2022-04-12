Credits (CS) Price Down 12% This Week

Credits (CS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. One Credits coin can now be purchased for $0.0292 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. Credits has a market cap of $6.53 million and $78,979.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Credits has traded down 12% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005496 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000107 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

