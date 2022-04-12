Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Buys 35,500 Shares

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 35,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.31 per share, with a total value of $472,505.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14,010,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,473,379.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cricut alerts:

On Friday, April 8th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 22,500 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $302,175.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.35 per share, with a total value of $333,750.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 30,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.44 per share, with a total value of $403,200.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 45,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.19 per share, with a total value of $593,550.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 35,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.88 per share, with a total value of $450,800.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.01 per share, with a total value of $300,250.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 37,500 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $444,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 30,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $376,500.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 45,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.18 per share, with a total value of $548,100.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 55,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $694,650.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRCT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.17. 146,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,674. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.58. Cricut, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $47.36.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $387.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.51 million. Cricut had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRCT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cricut by 9,201.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,392 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cricut by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 545,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,052,000 after buying an additional 226,371 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Cricut during the 4th quarter worth about $3,625,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cricut by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 324,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,177,000 after buying an additional 128,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in Cricut during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,534,000. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Cricut Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.