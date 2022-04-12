Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Buys $302,175.00 in Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $302,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,974,521 shares in the company, valued at $187,677,817.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 35,500 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.31 per share, with a total value of $472,505.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.35 per share, with a total value of $333,750.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 30,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.44 per share, with a total value of $403,200.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 45,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.19 per share, with a total value of $593,550.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 35,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.88 per share, with a total value of $450,800.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.01 per share, with a total value of $300,250.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 37,500 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $444,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 30,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $376,500.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 45,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.18 per share, with a total value of $548,100.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 55,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $694,650.00.

NASDAQ CRCT traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $13.17. The company had a trading volume of 146,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,674. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58. Cricut, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $47.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.97.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $387.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.51 million. Cricut had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 10.75%. Cricut’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRCT. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Cricut in the 1st quarter worth $417,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,869,000. Bowie Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cricut by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 712,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,644,000 after buying an additional 42,220 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cricut by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,805,000 after buying an additional 69,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. 14.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.29.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

