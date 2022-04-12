Critical Contrast: Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) and Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) and Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Paramount Global and Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paramount Global 15.89% 10.85% 4.08% Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. 5.42% 6.02% 1.92%

This table compares Paramount Global and Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paramount Global $28.59 billion 0.82 $4.54 billion $6.91 5.22 Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. $5.11 billion 1.19 $265.55 million $0.47 23.17

Paramount Global has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.. Paramount Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grupo Televisa, S.A.B., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Paramount Global and Grupo Televisa, S.A.B., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paramount Global 0 1 0 0 2.00 Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. 0 3 5 0 2.63

Paramount Global currently has a consensus target price of $35.50, suggesting a potential downside of 1.55%. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a consensus target price of $19.38, suggesting a potential upside of 77.92%. Given Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. is more favorable than Paramount Global.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.8% of Paramount Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.3% of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Paramount Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Paramount Global pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Paramount Global pays out 13.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. pays out 17.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Paramount Global is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Paramount Global has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Paramount Global beats Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paramount Global (Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services. It also operates Paramount+, a digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming services; and creates and acquires programming for distribution and viewing on various media platforms, including subscription cable networks, subscription streaming, and premium and basic cable networks. In addition, the company develops, produces, finances, acquires, and distributes films. Paramount Global was formerly known as ViacomCBS Inc. and changed its name to Paramount Global in February 2022. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (Get Rating)

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system. The Cable segment offers video, high-speed data and voice services to residential and commercial customers, including small- and medium-sized businesses and hotels; and provides telecommunications services, including voice, data, and managed services, to domestic and international carriers and to enterprise, corporate, and government customers. The Other Businesses segment comprises of publishing, gaming, soccer, radio, feature-film distribution, and publishing distribution activities. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

