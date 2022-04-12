Critical Review: Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) and Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM)

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) and Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ecovyst and Perimeter Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecovyst 0 2 4 0 2.67 Perimeter Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ecovyst currently has a consensus target price of $14.55, indicating a potential upside of 29.91%. Given Ecovyst’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ecovyst is more favorable than Perimeter Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Ecovyst and Perimeter Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecovyst -10.99% 7.23% 2.78% Perimeter Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ecovyst and Perimeter Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ecovyst $611.20 million 2.53 -$139.95 million ($0.49) -22.86 Perimeter Solutions $362.34 million N/A -$659.83 million N/A N/A

Ecovyst has higher revenue and earnings than Perimeter Solutions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.6% of Ecovyst shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Ecovyst shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ecovyst beats Perimeter Solutions on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ecovyst (Get Rating)

Ecovyst Inc. provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications. The Catalyst Technologies segment provides customized catalyst products and process solutions to producers and licensors of polyethylene and methyl methacrylate. Its catalyst supports the production of plastics used in packaging films, bottles, containers, and other molded applications. This segment also provides zeolite-based emission control catalysts, which enable the removal of nitrogen oxides from diesel engine emissions, as well as sulfur dioxide from fuels during the refining process. The company was formerly known as PQ Group Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Ecovyst Inc. in August 2021. Ecovyst Inc. was founded in 1831 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About Perimeter Solutions (Get Rating)

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Oil Additives. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers. The Oil Additives segment produces Phosphorus Pentasulfide which is primarily used in the preparation of lubricant additives, including a family of compounds called Zinc Dialkyldithiophosphates. The company offers its products under the brands PHOS-CHEK, FIRE-TROL, AUXQUIMIA, SOLBERG. and BIOGEMA. Perimeter Solutions, SA was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Clayton, Missouri.

