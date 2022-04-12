Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 76.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 45,942 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CROX. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,645 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Crocs news, Director Ronald Frasch bought 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $250,315.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff bought 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.50 per share, with a total value of $199,935.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 37,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,105,842. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $71.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.50 and a 1 year high of $183.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.85.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Crocs had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 201.51%. The company had revenue of $586.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Crocs from $130.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.67.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

