CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading 7.7% Higher

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $235.70 and last traded at $233.18. 75,315 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,791,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $216.60.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.55.

The company has a market cap of $52.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.90.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $2,141,231.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $15,229,936.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,619 shares of company stock worth $28,531,747. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

