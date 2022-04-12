Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.16

Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.16 and last traded at C$8.16, with a volume of 1347 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.93.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.68. The firm has a market cap of C$47.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.65 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.15.
Crown Capital Partners Company Profile (TSE:CRWN)
