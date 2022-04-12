Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.16

Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.16 and last traded at C$8.16, with a volume of 1347 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.93.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.68. The firm has a market cap of C$47.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.65 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.15.

Crown Capital Partners Company Profile (TSE:CRWN)

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, mezzanine, bridge loans, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies. The firm also provides leveraged working capital loan and also invests in the form of royalties.

