Crust (CRU) Price Hits $42.40 on Major Exchanges

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Crust has a total market capitalization of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust coin can currently be bought for about $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Crust has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006905 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.46 or 0.00267653 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005252 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $111.22 or 0.00277004 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crust Profile

Crust (CRYPTO:CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

