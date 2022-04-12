Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.72

Shares of Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.72 and traded as low as $7.29. Cryo-Cell International shares last traded at $7.35, with a volume of 2,262 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Cryo-Cell International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $62.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.72.

Cryo-Cell International ( OTCMKTS:CCEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cryo-Cell International had a return on equity of 73.86% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cryo-Cell International by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cryo-Cell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cryo-Cell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cryo-Cell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cryo-Cell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL)

Cryo-Cell International, Inc is cord blood bank, which engages in providing stem cell cryopreservation services and advancing regenerative medicine. It operates through the following segments: Cellular Processing and Cryogenic Storage, and Prepacyte CB. The Cellular Processing and Cryogenic Storage segment focuses on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood and tissue stem cells for family use.

