Cryptex Finance Achieves Market Cap of $17.64 Million (CTX)

Cryptex Finance (CTX) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Cryptex Finance has a total market cap of $17.64 million and approximately $406,711.00 worth of Cryptex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptex Finance coin can now be purchased for about $5.98 or 0.00015014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cryptex Finance has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Cryptex Finance

Cryptex Finance (CRYPTO:CTX) is a coin. It was first traded on April 6th, 2021. Cryptex Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,950,088 coins. Cryptex Finance’s official Twitter account is @cryptexfinance . The Reddit community for Cryptex Finance is https://reddit.com/r/TotalCryptoMarketCap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptex is focused on building innovative, open-source financial solutions for the global Crypto community. Using Ethereum’s smart contract system, Cryptex is able to create decentralized financial solutions such as Total Crypto Market Cap Token, TCAP and many others. CTX is a governance token that powers and secures the Cryptex protocol. Holders of CTX can vote on protocol upgrades for TCAP as well as all future products within the Cryptex ecosystem. “

Cryptex Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptex Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

