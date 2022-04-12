CryptEx Reaches Market Capitalization of $507,034.81 (CRX)

CryptEx (CRX) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 12th. CryptEx has a total market cap of $507,034.81 and $2,345.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CryptEx has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CryptEx coin can currently be purchased for about $5.97 or 0.00014817 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,207.85 or 0.99871999 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00061227 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00024739 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001982 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000832 BTC.

CryptEx Profile

CryptEx is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

