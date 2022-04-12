Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOOU) Short Interest Up 1,240.0% in March

Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOOU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 1,240.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Crypto 1 Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Crypto 1 Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $455,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crypto 1 Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $505,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crypto 1 Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Crypto 1 Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $505,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DAOOU remained flat at $$10.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 85 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,100. Crypto 1 Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $11.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05.

It intends to focus on the acquisition of a digital assets and cryptocurrency exchange, payment system, and/or related financial services company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

