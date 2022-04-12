Cryptonovae (YAE) Market Cap Tops $1.20 Million

Cryptonovae (YAE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. During the last week, Cryptonovae has traded down 22.6% against the dollar. One Cryptonovae coin can now be bought for $0.0225 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. Cryptonovae has a total market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $5,720.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00044119 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,002.85 or 0.07565462 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,708.96 or 1.00043890 BTC.

Cryptonovae Profile

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,327,677 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae . Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae

Buying and Selling Cryptonovae

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonovae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptonovae using one of the exchanges listed above.

