CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.45

Shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$17.45 and traded as high as C$17.90. CT Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$17.84, with a volume of 109,523 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$17.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.16 billion and a PE ratio of 19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.87, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.0699 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.89%.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

