Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) Short Interest Update

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 191,900 shares, an increase of 699.6% from the March 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 414,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUEN. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in shares of Cuentas by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 95,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 53,219 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Cuentas during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cuentas during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cuentas during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cuentas during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUEN stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,278. Cuentas has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.21.

Cuentas Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile banking, online banking, prepaid debit, and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked, and underserved communities in the United States and internationally. It offers prepaid voice, text, and data mobile phone services; and domestic and international long-distance voice, text, and data telephony services.

