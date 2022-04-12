Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE: CFR) in the last few weeks:

4/8/2022 – Cullen/Frost Bankers was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $144.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Cullen/Frost Bankers was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $171.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $157.00.

4/6/2022 – Cullen/Frost Bankers was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Cullen/Frost Bankers is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of CFR traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.08. 4,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,548. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.51 and a 200 day moving average of $133.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.27. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $100.35 and a one year high of $147.39.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $349.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 10.50%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.38%.

In other news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $919,717.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

