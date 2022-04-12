Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) PT Lowered to $90.00 at B. Riley

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at B. Riley from $100.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 94.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens began coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.50 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.31.

Customers Bancorp stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,002. Customers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $76.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $210.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.40 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 36.64%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUBI. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 93,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 23,285 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 481,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,730,000 after acquiring an additional 71,600 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,832,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

