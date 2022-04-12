CWV Chain Tops 1-Day Volume of $10,266.00 (CWV)

CWV Chain (CWV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. CWV Chain has a total market cap of $11.39 million and approximately $10,266.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. One CWV Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00043814 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,977.04 or 0.07540029 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,467.73 or 0.99960999 BTC.

CWV Chain Coin Profile

CWV Chain’s launch date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

CWV Chain Coin Trading

