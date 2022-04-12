Daily Mail and General Trust (LON:DMGT) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $659.01

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 659.01 ($8.59) and traded as low as GBX 270 ($3.52). Daily Mail and General Trust shares last traded at GBX 270 ($3.52), with a volume of 105,747 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 270 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 659.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.59. The firm has a market cap of £569.15 million and a PE ratio of 0.42.

About Daily Mail and General Trust (LON:DMGT)

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

