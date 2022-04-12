Dana (NYSE:DAN) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Equal Weight”

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $23.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.11% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DAN. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Dana in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dana in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Dana in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Dana from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.71.
Dana stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.58. 7,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,923. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.65. Dana has a 52-week low of $14.44 and a 52-week high of $28.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 2.37.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dana by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,348,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,420,000 after acquiring an additional 270,195 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Dana by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,295,852 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,211,000 after acquiring an additional 62,244 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Dana by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,561,654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,457,000 after acquiring an additional 107,540 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Dana by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 872,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Dana by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 631,218 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,414,000 after acquiring an additional 52,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.
About Dana (Get Rating)
Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.
