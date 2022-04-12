Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,463 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Danaher by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 182,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,930,000 after buying an additional 40,857 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Danaher by 30.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 207,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,048,000 after buying an additional 48,378 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Danaher by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,208,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd increased its position in Danaher by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 190,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $62,798,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,234,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.40.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $3.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $287.34. 45,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,753,585. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $231.09 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $280.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.92.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.60%.

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

