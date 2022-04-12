DAOstack (GEN) Price Tops $0.0219

DAOstack (GEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One DAOstack coin can currently be bought for $0.0219 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DAOstack has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. DAOstack has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $94,989.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,221.06 or 1.00006679 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00061307 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00024434 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001974 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000704 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack (CRYPTO:GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars.

