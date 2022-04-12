DAPS Coin (DAPS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $27,550.00

DAPS Coin (DAPS) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. During the last week, DAPS Coin has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DAPS Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAPS Coin has a market cap of $758,948.54 and $27,550.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAPS Coin alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.45 or 0.00258095 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003515 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00034882 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00104637 BTC.

DAPS Coin Profile

DAPS Coin (CRYPTO:DAPS) is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,671,336,200 coins and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 coins. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com . DAPS Coin’s official message board is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

Buying and Selling DAPS Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.