Datamine FLUX Price Reaches $0.16 (FLUX)

Datamine FLUX (FLUX) traded 29.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Datamine FLUX has a market cap of $189,153.67 and approximately $9,947.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datamine FLUX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000393 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded down 31.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Datamine FLUX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00044481 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,029.28 or 0.07557556 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,047.36 or 0.99911606 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 1,199,964 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine FLUX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datamine FLUX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine FLUX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine FLUX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.